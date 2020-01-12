Robert and Michelle King, creators of CBS’ drama Evil, are planning to dive deeper into tech-related issues in season two of the and are planning an episode based around Christianity Today’s recent op-ed on President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The pair revealed how they were approaching the second season of the series, which stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller, at the Winter TCA tour.

Citing a set of virtual googles that the pair received as a gift and an internet-enabled home assistant that started laughing at them, Michelle King laughed that “techno-weirdness… comes banging on the door”.

The pair added that next season there will be a “supernatural sense of invasion” as related to technology and admitted that there will be more to the sexual attraction between Katja Herbers and Mike Colter’s characters. Robert King also revealed that it would “pay off” the relationship between Christine Lahti and Michael Emerson’s characters. Michelle King said, “One of the happiest surprises to me is how good Michael Emmerson is in that role and how it just makes it exciting,” she said.

“It’s not going to be a new year but it is going to be more serialized storytelling. Between the first and second season of The Good Wife we realised we could go more serialized than we thought and we’ll do that again,” he added.

Robert King also said that the finale of season one will bring together and solve all of the “puzzle pieces” in the numerical titles that have appeared across the season.

The pair are expecting to write the first episode of season two when they finish The Good Fight, before going on vacation and returning to shoot. Robert King said this was a way to fit 13 episodes into the same time that it made 12 last year, following the pilot.

The psychological mystery examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Michelle King, Robert King and Liz Glotzer are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.