In another synergy move between new Disney basic cable corporate siblings Freeform and FX, the pilot episode of Freeform’s new dramedy series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, will get an encore on FX on Jan. 22, six days after the show’s debut on its home network.

With its offbeat sensibility, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is considered close in tone to some FX series, so Freeform brass are likely hoping to recruit new viewers by exposing the show to FX audiences.

Freeform and FX’s FXX — both catering to young adults — already share reruns of the three big animated comedy series produced by sibling 20th Century Fox TV, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters (Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press), one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is executive produced by Josh Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte, with David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon Television.