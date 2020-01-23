Will Packer & Eva Longoria Developing Latina Drama ‘Tias’ At Universal

EXCLUSIVE: I hear that Universal is in development on Tias, a female-driven Latina ensemble drama based on an original pitch by TV scribe Rob Sudduth. He will also write the script.

Will Packer and James Lopez will produce under Packer’s eponymous production company, Will Packer Productions. Eva Longoria and Ben Spector will also produce under their UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner.

Rob Sudduth Courtesy

Sudduth is a Texan native who cut his teeth in acting with parts on such series as Felicity, Alias, The Young and The Restless, Veronica Mars and Desperate Housewives to name a few. He segued to writing and was accepted into the National Hispanic Media Coalition TV Writers Program, his first feature being Going to Gunn, which won Best Comedy in the Page International Screenwriting Awards. His TV writing career took off as a producer on ABC’s The Real O’Neals, Netflix’s On My Block, a supervising producer on Lifetime’s American Princess, and as a writer on NBC’s Telenovela, the latter which Longoria served as EP, starred in and also directed an episode.

Sylvie’s Love, which Longoria stars in opposite Tessa Thompson, is here at Sundance, making its world premiere on Monday. Upcoming for her is the Jamie Foxx-directed comedy All Star Weekend starring Robert Downey, Jr. Gerard Butler, Benicio Del Toro and Foxx. Longoria is also in pre-production on her feature directorial debut, 24-7, which she’ll star in opposite Kerry Washington. The comedy follows a group of accountants who band together against their firm’s male colleagues to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.

Packer’s next feature for Uni is the romantic drama The Photograph opening on Feb. 14. The movie, directed and written by Stella Meghie, and starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, is a series of intertwining love series set in the past and the present.

Universal Production SVP Sara Scott and Creative Executive Christine Sun will oversee the project on behalf of Uni. Sudduth is repped by MetaMorphic Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. Longoria is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.