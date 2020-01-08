E!’s Amy Introcaso-Davis Joins Animal Planet As EVP Development & Production

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran television executive Amy Introcaso-Davis joined Animal Planet as its new EVP, Development and Production. In her new role, Introcaso-Davis will oversee all aspects of Animal Planet’s development and programming, including strategy across all formats and work closely with the creative community to deliver the highest quality non-fiction content. Four-time Emmy winner Introcaso-Davis will be based in Los Angeles and report to Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

“Amy is a talented storyteller and incredibly passionate about the business of making compelling television. Her many strengths revolve around her ability to identify and create breakthrough programming as well as branding content across all platforms. Her track record of hit series that continuously break into the cultural zeitgeist proves she has the perfect creative instincts to take our programming to the next level,” said Daniels.

Introcaso-Davis most recently served as EVP Development and Production at E! where she realigned the network’s development strategy which resulted in the highly-rated Very Cavallari and the anticipated reboot of The Soup.

Earlier, Introcaso-Davis served as EVP Programming and Development, GSN, where she led the network’s strategic initiative to contemporize primetime resulting in five years of growth in its key demo of Women 25-54. Before joining GSN, Introcaso-Davis was SVP of Original Programming at Oxygen Media and earlier served as SVP of Development at Bravo. It was there where she developed programming that included Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, both of which earned her Emmy awards, along with Real Housewives of Orange County and the development of The Real Housewives franchise and similar spin-off series, including Atlanta, New York and New Jersey; Million Dollar Listing; and Million Dollar Matchmaker.

“I’m excited to join Nancy in continuing to shape the Animal Planet brand and programming,” said Introcaso-Davis. “It’s a special opportunity to develop and produce programming at a strong brand with a name that holds so much legacy.”