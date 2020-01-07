Click to Skip Ad
Enrique Acevedo Tapped As Correspondent For ’60 Minutes’ Program For Quibi

CBS

Enrique Acevedo, who has been an anchor and reporter for Univision, will be a correspondent on the new 60 Minutes program 60 in 6, to be shown exclusively on Quibi.

He’s the first correspondent to be named to the program, which will be produced weekly and to run about six minutes in length. Acevedo will split his duties between 60 in 6 and Noticiero Univision, where he anchors a newscast and is a special correspondent.

Bill Owens, the executive producer of 60 Minutes, said that Acevedo “is a fantastic storyteller with great range, ideas and energy. Enrique will be a major reason that 60 in 6’s work stands out on the Quibi platform.”

Acevedo won an Emmy in 2017 for his reporting on the Amazon, and previously worked for NBC Telemudo and Televisa. His high-profile interviews include Barack Obama, Desmond Tutu and Kofi Annan.

Quibi, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, is a short-form video platform set to launch on April 6. Quibi also has partnered with NBC News to produce daily news programs.

“I’m honored to join the CBS News family and to bring the storytelling and journalism of 60 Minutes to a new audience at a critical time,” Acevedo said in a statement. “I believe in the power of a well-told story. This is exactly why I got into journalism.”

