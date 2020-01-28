Endemol Shine North America Taps Michael Heyerman As SVP Unscripted Original Series

EXCLUSIVE: Endemol Shine North America is bolstering its executive ranks in Unscripted Original Series, naming Michael Heyerman Senior Vice President, and hiring Shyam Balsé as Vice President of the division.

The appointment expands Heyerman’s relationship with ESNA. He originally joined Endemol Shine North America in October 2018, signing an executive producer deal with the studio and he has since been leading the development and production of both LEGO Masters for Fox and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for HGTV. Balsé is a veteran unscripted producer who is currently serving as Co-EP on LEGO Masters and he recently served as Co-EP on NBC’s The Titan Games.

Shyam Balsé

“We’ve been on a bit of a hot streak lately, due in large part to the long hours and late nights Michael Heyerman has put in at our offices and in various dark edit bays and control rooms around the nation—so it was an easy decision to expand his role,” said DJ, Nurre, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Original Series, Endemol Shine North America. “Additionally, in keeping with the philosophy that the best executives to help create, launch and oversee hit shows are the ones that have spent their entire careers making them, we are excited to welcome the incredibly talented, utterly unflappable, and universally beloved Shyam Balsé to the team.”

Previously, Heyerman served as showrunner on Endemol Shine’s MasterChef Jr.—Road To The Finale. Prior to joining Endemol Shine North America, Heyerman was part of NBC’s development Brain Trust team at Universal Television, guiding original unscripted projects to air. His credits also include serving as co-executive producer on The F Word at Fox, To Tell The Truth at ABC, as well as senior producer on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

“I’m excited to continue this adventure with Cris Abrego, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and the incredibly talented producers here at Endemol Shine North America,” says Heyerman. “Our current slate, with its long-running hit series and upcoming launches of series including LEGO Masters and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is unmatched in the industry and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Balsé has worked with the top broadcast and cable networks on unscripted shows featuring celebrities such Dwayne Johnson, Will Arnett, Neil Patrick Harras, Drew Barrymore and Ellen DeGeneres. He has also worked on Hollywood blockbuster films, including Robert Zemeckis’ A Christmas Carol, and he’s produced and written several award-winning independent films.

Added Balsé, “I’ve made it a point in my career to work with the best producers and companies in the business and Endemol Shine North America has it all. I am excited to join this company that consistently produces blockbuster global formats and it is truly an honor to work under the visionary leadership of Cris Abrego, Ben Samek, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre.”