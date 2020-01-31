Endemol Shine’s Factual Chief Kim Shillinglaw Exits Amid Rash Of Departures From UK Production Group

Kim Shillinglaw has become the latest executive to down tools at Endemol Shine Group. The director of factual for Endemol Shine UK is leaving after three years at the business.

Shillinglaw, the former BBC Two controller, joins formats chief Lisa Perrin and Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones in heading for the exit door in recent days.

The departures come as Banijay Group looks to finalize its takeover of Endemol Shine The deal is currently subject to regulatory scrutiny, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.

Shillinglaw looked after factual indies including Dragonfly and DSP, and Endemol Shine UK CEO Richard Johnston said she had “done a fantastic job.”

“Under her leadership these businesses have been transformed. Bringing in new creative and commercial talent, Kim’s worked closely with those teams to restructure the factual portfolio, open new offices and deliver outstanding growth in both revenues and profitability,” he said in an email to staff.

Shillinglaw added: “Coming here from the BBC I didn’t know my EBITDA from my elbow, so it’s been great to discover that we can deliver such terrific growth and renewed profitability simply by supporting talented people, strengthening creative development and finding more straightforward ways to run the businesses.”

Broadcast first revealed Shillinglaw’s decision to step down.