Endeavor Donating $250K To Red Cross For Australian Wildfires Disaster Relief

Endeavor is making a $250,000 donation to the Red Cross for disaster relief necessitated by the Australian bush fires. The organization is encouraging client, partner, and fan engagement across all of their respective areas of business.

All business units, including WME, IMG, UFC, and PBR, are part of the Endeavor effort. Donations can be sent here.

The Endeavor effort joins other businesses and celebrities that have reached out to help Australia combat the devastating wildfires. So far, the blazes have burned more than 12 million acres and 1,400 homes in that country. An estimated 25 people have lost their lives, and millions of animals have been displaced or killed.

Australian actress-comedian Celeste Barber’s Facebook fundraiser to support the bush fire relief has raised more than $32.5M since she first launched it January 3. Barber is the star of such Australian series as The Letdown and How Not to Behave.

Other celebrities who have donated money include Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Chris Hemsworth.