Primetime Emmy Awards Sets 2020 Date On ABC

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air September 20 this year on ABC, the network said Wednesday during its portion of the TCA winter press tour.

The live annual TV kudos show, to be held again at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, doesn’t have producers or a host yet, but 2019’s ceremony on Fox went hostless. Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the past two Emmys for ABC’s turn in the cycle, however, in 2012 and 2016.

Nominations for this year’s Emmys will be announced July 14. The timing means the two-night Creative Arts ceremony will run September 12-13.

The 2019 Primetime Emmys on Sunday, September 22 drew 6.9 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic for the three-hour-plus show on Fox, the smallest audience for any Emmys ever. That was off 32% from NBC’s Seth Meyers-hosted show in 2018 (on a Monday) and 39% from the Stephen Colbert-hosted 2017 CBS telecast (a Sunday).

By comparison, Kimmel’s last Emmys in 2016 finished with 11.3 million viewers and a 2.8 rating, at the time the lowest ever, as awards shows in general have been fight declining numbers.