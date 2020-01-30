Emma Watts Leaves Disney’s 20th Century Studios

BREAKING: Emma Watts has just resigned as President of Production, Twentieth Century Studios. Her existing creative team remains in place and a new leader is expected to be named in the coming weeks. Disney reports there are no current changes to Twentieth Century Studios’ development or release slate.

Following Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox last spring, Watts was kept in place as part of the transition to oversee movies for the former big Fox film brand, both for onscreen and the Hulu streaming platform. She was also a key executive in overseeing James Cameron’s future Avatar movies. I hear her departure today has nothing to do with her being forced out, it’s just that the job wasn’t shaping up in a way that she saw fit after being behind such movies as Oscar best picture nominee Ford v. Ferrari, 4-time Oscar winner and $900M WW-grossing Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the Night at the Museum franchise, the X-men series and spinoff Logan (which broke the R-rated mold on popular superhero movies), Deadpool, and the recent reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise. Post-merger, Fox Searchlight, now re-branded Searchlight Pictures, enjoys a lot of autonomy in the Disney empire, greenlighting the pics they know and operating their own distribution, publicity and marketing teams. 20th Century Studios (which recently dropped the Fox) was melted into the bigger Disney fold, fusing all of its operations.

Watts’ departure leaves a void at present as to how Disney will handle the 20th Century live-action adult label going forward; this despite the fact that they have carved out a slew of dates for product in the years to come. Dreamworks previously provided adult fare after Disney largely retired its Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures label.

Some of the promising projects under Watts’ eye down the road are Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming summer action comedy Free Guy on July 3, and Amblin’s Steven Spielberg take on West Side Story on Dec. 18.

Said Spielberg today about Watts’ departure, “Emma is a studio executive in title, but a filmmaker at heart. Her support and willingness to take risks is what this business has always thrived on. I can’t wait to see what Emma does next and I’ll work with her again on anything at any time.”

“Emma has made many wonderful contributions to Fox over the past two decades, shepherding a number of memorable films to the screen. We truly appreciate and thank her for her commitment and partnership in overseeing the transition in this past year and wish her the best.” said Disney Studios Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn and Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

No word on immediate plans for Watts.

Below is the email that Watts sent to her team.

Team,

I am writing to you today to share that, after much reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from Twentieth Century.

Over the past many months, it has been my top priority to continue to foster great filmmaking while leading this team successfully through the integration period with Disney. After reaching this point, I approached Alan and Alan, realizing that it was now time for me to pursue new opportunities.

I started at Fox 22 years ago — Titanic was in theaters, George Lucas had just announced his second Star Wars trilogy, and X-Men was in development. I was a young creative executive eager to learn the business, and from day one I was welcomed. Who knew that together we would add Night at the Museum, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Martian, Deadpool, Logan, Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story and, of course, Jim Cameron’s Avatar to the studio’s already storied legacy. It was a front-row seat to an incredible evolution culminating in Fox becoming a part of one of the greatest media companies that continues to shape our industry on a global scale.

Disney has an immensely gifted and creative leadership team, and I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the expanded company. Even more so, I am deeply grateful for the time I’ve spent with all of you. Thank you for your dedication to supporting great talent and storytelling, and above all, for your friendship.

I’ll be here and available for the next few weeks to support the transition process.

All the best,

Emma