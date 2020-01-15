Emerging UK Director Jack Spring Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Brit rising talent Jack Spring for representation in the U.S.

Spring came onto the scene with debut feature film Destination: Dewsbury, a road-trip movie about four friends who travel to visit their high school pal before he dies. The filmmaker was 19 when he made the indie pic, which screened at the Beverly Hills and Newport Beach festivals in 2018.

Following that film, Spring now has his next feature, Three Day Millionaire, gearing up for production, and also has a project in development with Sony Pictures, The Tour, which is another road-trip story based on his own experience driving across the U.S.

Lit agent Melissa Myers will oversee Spring at WME. He continues to be managed by Larry Robinson at Los Angeles and London-based Avatar Entertainment.

“I always believed it was an important step to take. Repeatedly the biggest piece of advice I’ve had was to work with an agent who believes in what I’m doing, and with Melissa I’ve certainly got that and I look forward to working with her and her team,” said Spring.

“Filmmaking has been in my blood since I was young and started messing around with a camera for the first time. I made my first film at 13 and I haven’t stopped. I really enjoy bringing the right actors together, developing chemistry between characters which means people can identify with them and that, as a filmmaker, allows you to tell a good story,” the director added.

Manager Robinson commented: “Jack Spring represents the next generation of superstar British directors. We are very excited to partner with WME in the States to take Jack’s career to the next level.”