Ellen Pompeo Reacts to Justin Chambers Exit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has addressed the exit of her co-star Justin Chambers from the hit ABC series.

As Deadline exclusively reported Friday, Chambers said he is moving on from his role as Dr. Alex Karev, which he has played since the series debuted in 2005.

A day later, Pompeo reacted to the news on .

“#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet,” said a tweet by Vanity Fair, prompting Pompeo to respond, “Truer words have never been spoken.”

Chambers was last seen in Grey’s Anatomy 350th episode, which aired November 14.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in a statement to Deadline Friday. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”