Eli Roth & 3BlackDot Developing Horror Franchise ‘Clownpocalypse’

EXCLUSIVE: 3BlackDot and Eli Roth are working on the 360-degree horror project Clownpocalypse which will encompass a feature film, video game, live event, short-form series, and merchandise. 3BlackDot will finance.

Roth and James Frey have been plotting the project for some time and Philip Gelatt (Netflix’s Love Death + Robots) will write the screenplay, with storyline under wraps. A search for a director is under way with production to begin later this year. Producers on the film are Roth, and from 3BlackDot, James Frey (Queen & Slim) and 3BlackDot President Reginald Cash, Mitchell Smith (Beats) and Zennen Clifton (WTF Baron Davis).

Said Roth, “I’ve had an amazing time collaborating with James Frey and the incredible team at 3BlackDot. From concept to art to the game play, every step of the way, no idea has been too crazy, and they’ve executed it at the highest level. For years I’ve had people tell me ‘You can’t do that in a game, it’s too insane’ and I finally found partners who said, ‘Let’s take this a step further.’ It feels like we’re making a game, movie and live experience with no parental supervision or studio to tell us to tone it down, and that’s the only way to create something spectacular and memorable. This will be a big, fun, scary event for gamers, movie fans, and people who love live events. The Clownpocalypse is coming. Get ready.”

Added Cash, “As a studio, we’re committed to developing and financing the most innovative content experiences. We are thrilled to continue to work with great visionaries and storytellers such as Eli and Philip in creating immersive worlds that traverse film, games, and live events. Audiences are in for a real surprise.”

In addition to the film, 3BlackDot is simultaneously developing and financing a video game, which is already far into production and overseen by the firm’s Head of Content Innovation, Mat Laibowitz. A live event experience and merchandise are also in development. The intent here is to have audiences engage in the world of Clownpocalypse through the film, a multi-player console game with an AR driven mobile component, and a live event with supporting online content and merchandise in a complete multi-platform release schedule.

3BlackDot recently co-financed and co-produced the Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith movie Queen & Slim which grossed over $44M at the WW box office.