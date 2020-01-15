Edinburgh International Television Festival Hires Variety’s Stewart Clarke & Promotes Campbell Glennie

The Edinburgh International Television Festival has appointed Variety’s international correspondent Stewart Clarke as creative director and promoted Campbell Glennie to managing director.

The pair will effectively replace Lisa Campbell — who stepped down as CEO in 2019 to become the director of communications at ITN — as the festival gears up to launch on 26 August this year.

Glennie, the former director of education and talent development, will lead the festival and its TV foundation, which helps provide career breaks for young talent.

Clarke will be responsible for building the Ed TV Fest’s editorial agenda, working closely with advisory chair Patrick Holland, the controller of BBC Two. Clarke has worked at Variety since 2017 and was previously editor of TBI.

“Witnessing first-hand the transformative power of the festival and our life-changing schemes over the past six years, it’s a genuine privilege to lead the organization into the future,” Glennie said.

Clarke added: “The TV world in 2020 is changing, there are unprecedented challenges and opportunities for producers, broadcasters and platforms. Against that backdrop, great British creativity is setting the global agenda. The Edinburgh TV Festival is a place to come together and celebrate that.”

The festival is the biggest event in the British TV calendar and brings together the industry’s top players for a three-day schedule of keynote speeches, Q&As and workshops.