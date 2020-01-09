Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

NAACP Image Awards Nominees: ‘Harriet,’ ‘When They See Us’, Netflix Lead Way

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Parasite' Limited Series From Bong Joon Ho & Adam McKay In Works At HBO

Read the full story

Edd “Kookie” Byrnes Dies: ’77 Sunset Strip’ Teen Idol & ‘Grease’ Actor Was 87

Edd Byrnes dead -- Kookie
Globe Photos/MediaPunch /IPX

Edd “Kookie’ Byrnes, whose wavy hair and penchant for combing it made him an early TV teen idol, has died of natural causes. He was 87 and passed at his Santa Monica, Calif. home, according to his son, San Diego TV news anchor Logan Byrnes.

Byrnes came to attention as one of the stars of the ABC-TV detective show 77 Sunset Strip. Byrnes played Kookie, the  parking attendant who was always quick with a quip to his next-door neighbors at the detective agency. His striking good looks made him an instant hit with the teenagers of the late 1950s, culminating in a gold record with actress Connie Stevens,Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb).” The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1959.

Byrnes in ‘Grease’ Moviestore/Shutterstock

Byrnes went on to play smooth dance contest host Vince Fontaine in the 1978 film version of Grease.

His “Kookie” fame proved to be limiting for the rest of Byrnes’s career. He was contractually prohibited from taking movie roles offered in Ocean’s ElevenNorth to Alaska and Rio Bravo. That led to Byrnes leaving the 77 Sunset Strip show briefly, then returning when his absence caused an uproar. He came back in May 1960 and was no longer parking cars, but was now a partner in the detective agency.

Byrnes career was mixed following his 77 Sunset Strip heyday. He did spaghetti westerns in Italy, and did a few pilots, including a just-miss on hosting Wheel of Fortune, which instead went to Pat Sajak.

Byrnes also appeared in Reform School Girl (1957), Darby’s Rangers (1958), Marjorie Morningstar (1958), Life Begins at 17 (1958), Up Periscope (1959), Yellowstone Kelly (1959), Beach Ball (1965), Michael Apted’s Stardust (1974) and Troop Beverly Hills (1989) and on TV shows including CheyenneMaverickHoney WestMannixPolice WomanCharlie’s AngelsFantasy Island and Murder, She Wrote.

He was married from 1962-71 to actress Asa Maynor (she played the stewardess in the famous Twilight Zone episode Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, starring William Shatner).

Survivors include his son. his former wife Asa Maynor, and longtime partner Cathrine Gross.

No memorial plans have been announced.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad