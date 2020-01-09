Edd “Kookie” Byrnes Dies: ’77 Sunset Strip’ Teen Idol & ‘Grease’ Actor Was 87

Edd “Kookie’ Byrnes, whose wavy hair and penchant for combing it made him an early TV teen idol, has died of natural causes. He was 87 and passed at his Santa Monica, Calif. home, according to his son, San Diego TV news anchor Logan Byrnes.
Byrnes came to attention as one of the stars of the ABC-TV detective show 77 Sunset Strip. Byrnes played Kookie, the parking attendant who was always quick with a quip to his next-door neighbors at the detective agency. His striking good looks made him an instant hit with the teenagers of the late 1950s, culminating in a gold record with actress Connie Stevens, “Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb).” The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1959.