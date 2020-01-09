Edd “Kookie” Byrnes Dies: ’77 Sunset Strip’ Teen Idol & ‘Grease’ Actor Was 87

Edd “Kookie’ Byrnes, whose wavy hair and penchant for combing it made him an early TV teen idol, has died of natural causes. He was 87 and passed at his Santa Monica, Calif. home, according to his son, San Diego TV news anchor Logan Byrnes. Byrnes came to attention as one of the stars of the ABC-TV detective show 77 Sunset Strip. Byrnes played Kookie, the parking attendant who was always quick with a quip to his next-door neighbors at the detective agency. His striking good looks made him an instant hit with the teenagers of the late 1950s, culminating in a gold record with actress Connie Stevens, “Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb).” The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1959.

Byrnes in ‘Grease’ Moviestore/Shutterstock

Byrnes went on to play smooth dance contest host Vince Fontaine in the 1978 film version of Grease.

His “Kookie” fame proved to be limiting for the rest of Byrnes’s career. He was contractually prohibited from taking movie roles offered in Ocean’s Eleven, North to Alaska and Rio Bravo. That led to Byrnes leaving the 77 Sunset Strip show briefly, then returning when his absence caused an uproar. He came back in May 1960 and was no longer parking cars, but was now a partner in the detective agency.

Byrnes career was mixed following his 77 Sunset Strip heyday. He did spaghetti westerns in Italy, and did a few pilots, including a just-miss on hosting Wheel of Fortune, which instead went to Pat Sajak.

Byrnes also appeared in Reform School Girl (1957), Darby’s Rangers (1958), Marjorie Morningstar (1958), Life Begins at 17 (1958), Up Periscope (1959), Yellowstone Kelly (1959), Beach Ball (1965), Michael Apted’s Stardust (1974) and Troop Beverly Hills (1989) and on TV shows including Cheyenne, Maverick, Honey West, Mannix, Police Woman, Charlie’s Angels, Fantasy Island and Murder, She Wrote.