‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alums Celebrate Self-Love With TLC’s ‘Dragnificent!’: “It’s More Than A Makeover Show, It’s A Transformation”- TCA

Category is: gag-worthy TCA realness! During Thursday morning’s TLC session, the winter press tour was glammed up as RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Bebe Zahara Benet, Alexis Michelle, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor slayed the stage with fierce looks to talk about the forthcoming Dragnificent!.

In the “mother of all transformation shows” which debuts in April, the quartet of drag queens travel the country to use their fabulous skills to help someone reimagine their appearance for a special day and reveal themselves as they have only dreamed, while taking viewers on a touching journey of their life and struggles to this point. Alexis specializes in makeup and hair; BeBe is an experienced event planner who can transform any room into a fantasy space; Jujubee is the resident fashion expert and Thorgy is a classically trained musician who knows how to get the party started.

From an alumna who wants to strut her stuff at an upcoming high school reunion to a woman who needs to come to terms with her new body after losing a massive amount of weight, the queens spread love and fabulousness and take us on an emotional journey with each episode — while looking sickening honey! Most of all it promotes the kind of self-love and confidence that drag queens exude.

“No matter who you are or where you are from, you deserve to feel fabulous,” said Thorgy Thor, who appeared on season 8 of Drag Race and season 3 of Drag Race All-Stars.

Jujubee, who appeared in the second season of Drag Race and the first season of All-Stars, chimed in saying, “[Dragnificent!] is more than a makeover show…you can take makeup off. This is a transformation.”

The queens talk about how the show what his show means beyond giving someone a good look. Drag Race season 9 alum, Alexis Michelle said that there is plenty of entertainment and levity, but that viewers will be surprised to see a deep side of the queens as they navigate these emotional transformations.

Drag Race season 1 winner and contestant in season 3 of All-Stars, Bebe adds, “The drag is beautiful, but at the end of the day, we are human beings. Being able to travel [the country] and meeting families and hearing their stories is touching”

Thorgy references an episode where they meet Amy who recently lost 130 pounds and was preparing for a wedding. When they met her, she was riddled with depression and anxiety, they wanted her to make her feel special in her own skin beyond her wedding day.

Bebe continues to say, “You have to be your own best cheerleader” while Jujubee said the transformation for the women they meet is “a fully realized version of themselves and the best version of themselves.”

After a beat, Thorgy added, “It doesn’t hurt we look fabulous in every episode.”