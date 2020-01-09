Click to Skip Ad
date 2020-01-09
‘Dracula’: BBC & Netflix Show Gets Huge Ratings Boost With Catch-Up Viewing In UK

Dracula
BBC/Hartswood Films

Dracula, the BBC and Netflix’s blood-soaked retelling of Bram Stoker’s mythical vampire story, has sunk its teeth into a much-improved audience with the addition of catch-up viewing in the UK.

The seven-day rating for the first episode of Hartswood Films’ drama stood at 6.6M viewers, according to BARB figures provided by the BBC. This was an increase of 83% on Dracula‘s overnight audience of 3.6M.

The three-part season, created by Sherlock writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, was aired on consecutive nights in the UK, starting on New Year’s Day. It launched globally on Netflix on January 4.

Dracula has also helped boost iPlayer, the BBC’s streaming service. The gothic drama’s first episode has racked up 2.4M requests on iPlayer, while 1.8M and 1.3M views have been registered for episode two and three respectively.

