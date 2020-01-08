‘Dracula,’ ‘Gavin & Stacey’ & ‘A Christmas Carol’ Help The BBC To Its Biggest Festive Period Ever For Streaming

The BBC’s streaming service iPlayer enjoyed its best-ever Christmas period after it was boosted by shows including Dracula, Gavin & Stacey and A Christmas Carol.

The online video player, where BBC shows are available to view for 12 months after they have been broadcast on television, racked up a total of 203M requests between December 20, 2019, and January 2, 2020.

This was up by more than a third on the same period in 2018/19 and included iPlayer’s best day on record, when it registered 17.9M views on New Year’s Day, according to the BBC.

James Corden and Ruth Jones’ comedy Gavin & Stacey was the most-streamed show of the period with nearly 4.6M requests, while A Christmas Carol managed 1.6M views. The first installment of Dracula generated 925,000 streams.

Elsewhere, BBC One’s long-running soap opera EastEnders dominated, and the Christmas special of Neal Street Productions drama Call The Midwife performed well with 1.8M streams.

Below is a BBC table of the top 20 shows on iPlayer over Christmas: