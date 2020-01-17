‘Dr. Death’: Stephen Frears To Direct Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin & Christian Slater In Peacock Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning British director Stephen Frears (The Queen, A Very English Scandal) is set to direct the first two episodes of Peacock’s limited series Dr. Death, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. The UCP-produced series, based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name, will start production this spring.

Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. It tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him.

Dr. Death is written and executive produced by Patrick Macmanus under his overall deal with UCP. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

Frears’ recent TV work includes the praised three-part television series A Very English Scandal, for which he won a BAFTA Award for Best Director, the Emmy-winning short form series State Of The Union starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd. He received best directing Oscar nominations for his 2006 film The Queen and 1990’s The Grifters. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.