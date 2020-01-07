Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump Plot Dueling Super Bowl Ad Spots

The presidential campaigns of Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump are each planning to invest heavily in ad spots that will air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, when the price for a 30-second spot is reportedly going for $5 million.

Trump’s campaign will spend $10 million on advertising during the game, according to a campaign official.

“The President’s record and unprecedented fundraising make this possible,” Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the campaign, wrote on Twitter.

Bloomberg is planning a 60-second spot that will target Trump, according to The New York Times. That ad buy also is estimated to cost $10 million, given the rate that Fox is seeking. Campaign spokesman Michael Frazier confirmed that they would be running a Super Bowl ad at market rate, but said that they have not disclosed the content of the spot.

Bloomberg has reportedly spent more than $140 million on TV ads, a blitz that has boosted his profile and name recognition despite his late entry into the race. He’s also been drawing on other media figures for attention at a cluttered moment in the campaign cycle.

On Monday, Bloomberg’s campaign unveiled a new spot featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin. He will not qualify for the next presidential debate, to be held on Jan. 14, but that same night he has been booked as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The amount being spent on the Super Bowl spots is beyond the reach of most campaigns, but it is not unprecedented for campaigns to take advantage of the game’s blockbuster viewership. In 2008, Barack Obama’s presidential campaign aired a spot. It did not run nationally, but in 24 targeted local markets as Obama sought the Democratic nomination.