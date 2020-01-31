Impeachment TV: Another Key GOP Senator To Vote No On Witnesses

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has told reporters that she will vote against witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, likely meaning that Democrats will fall short in their efforts to call figures like former national security adviser John Bolton.

As the impeachment proceedings began, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the House’s lead impeachment manager, cited a New York Times report that in the manuscript of his upcoming book, Bolton writes that Trump sought his help in early May in pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democrats. Schiff read portions of the story, by Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt, on the floor of the Senate.

“A trial is supposed to be a quest for the truth. Let’s not fear what we will learn,” Schiff told the Senate.

Trump denies Bolton’s account of the meeting.

PREVIOUSLY: President Donald Trump is likely to be acquitted soon by the Senate, but there still is some suspense left in the coverage of the trial.

CNN trained its camera outside the office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), expected to announce soon whether she will vote later in the day to call for witnesses.

Capitol Hill reporters began tweeting out that its still uncertain when an actual vote on articles of impeachment will take place, as Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) signaled that it could spill into next week.

And less than an hour before the trial was to resume, at 1 PM ET, The New York Times broke another John Bolton bombshell. According to the manuscript of Bolton’s upcoming book, the Times reported, Trump directed his then-national security adviser in early May to help with his campaign to pressure Ukrainian officials to get information on Democrats. Trump’s instruction came in a meeting that also included Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

“Can you imagine what an absurd situation we are in right now?” said CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin, given that Bolton has said that he is willing to testify in the trial.

The afternoon is expected to include up to four hours of debate on a motion on whether to call witnesses, but Democrats likely do not have the votes. That was made clear on Thursday evening, when Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) announced that he would vote against calling witnesses, characterizing Trump’s conduct as improper but not impeachable. Democrats may be able to get 50 votes on the motion for witnesses, but that would still likely fall short. A tie vote fails unless Chief Justice John Roberts steps in, and there are many doubts that he would want to insert himself in such a consequential way.

Alexander and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) indicated that they accepted the Democrats’ arguments against Trump, but did not believe that it warranted removing Trump from office. Alexander wrote that Trump’s actions were “inappropriate,” while Rubio wrote that, assuming the allegations are true, “Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a president from office.”

NBC News’ Chuck Todd said, “We are essentially saying, If you commit impeachable offenses, you can get away with it if you are popular.”