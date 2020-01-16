Impeachment TV: Reporters Complain About Interrupted Interviews, Restrictions On Access

Reporters are complaining about restrictions that have been placed on their reporting on Capitol Hill as impeachment proceedings take place.

Capitol Police have a much greater presence in the hallways along the Senate chamber, as journalists are staked out to interview lawmakers. But some groused that authorities were interrupting interviews.

Alex Daugherty, a reporter for the Miami Herald, wrote on Twitter that he was interviewing Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) when police made him stop.

“Was just blocked by Capitol police from continuing an interview with @marcorubio on Puerto Rico aid. He wanted to talk, but the insane rules in place on the press for the impeachment trial prevented me from asking another question.

He added, “To be clear, this isn’t a criticism of the police, who are doing their jobs, it’s a criticism against the Senate rule makers who’ve decided that impeachment merits cutting off access to elected officials.”

The Standing Committee of Correspondents, a group of reporters that oversees the press gallery, has complained to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about the rules being put in place. Among other things, reporters are being restricted to a rope line in areas off the Senate chamber, making it more difficult to catch lawmakers as they enter and exit the proceedings.

CBS News even obtained flashcards that are being given to senators with tips on how to avoid reporters.

JUST IN: @CBSNews /@caitlinconant obtain a flashcard being given to U.S. Senators ahead of the #ImpeachmentTrial on tips to avoid reporters. (One thing it doesn’t suggest is calling reporters a “liberal hack.”) pic.twitter.com/mAZpBP9Fv7 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 16, 2020

PREVIOUSLY, 9:37 AM PT: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) read the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate on Thursday, signaling the formal start of the impeachment trial later this afternoon.

Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, walked in another procession through the Capitol along with the six other House managers and the House sergeant at arms to the Senate chamber. Schiff soon after took to a lectern to read the lengthy articles, which charge Trump will abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In a somewhat slow pace and careful tone, Schiff recited the House’s resolution, lasting for about 10 minutes. He said, “Wherefore, President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if he allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible to self governance and the rule of law.”

“Very formal, very solemn,” NBC News anchor Lester Holt said after the proceedings.

CBS and NBC interrupted daytime programming for coverage of the proceedings, while ABC covered on ABC News Live, its streaming channel. All of the networks are planning special reports when the trial begins in earnest next week.

Later on Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts will be escorted by four senators into the chamber, and then will be sworn in as the presiding judge for the proceedings. Then, the senators will be sworn in as impeachment jurors. But the trial won’t start in earnest until Tuesday, with the expectation that it will last at least two weeks.

The ceremonial nature of the proceedings were unusual, as commentators tried to explain why the articles had to be formally walked through the Capitol twice.

On Wednesday evening, networks also covered the same House impeachment managers as they made their way past the Capitol’s ornate hallways and statutes to the doors of the Senate. Wednesday’s delivery was merely to give notice that the House had impeached Trump. With Thursday’s delivery, the Senate was prepared to hear the actual articles.