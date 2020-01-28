Donald Trump Unloads On Fox News, Predicts “Beginning Of The End”

President Donald Trump unloaded on Fox News on Tuesday after it featured a segment with one of his critics, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

Trump also went after a Fox News host, Chris Wallace, and mocked a former anchor, Shepard Smith.

Trump wrote, “Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland. He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates….”

He added, “…So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!”

Trump has previously griped about Fox News coverage, even as he routinely tweets out favorable or flattering segments.

Fox News has not commented on Trump’s tweet or other criticisms, but it’s not unusual for the network to feature Democratic lawmakers or politicians. The Democratic National Committee announced early last year that it would not tap Fox News for sponsorship of any of its presidential debates, but the news network still is featuring town halls with candidates, the most recent being an event with Pete Buttigieg on Sunday.

Smith left the network in October, but has not landed at a new outlet. He has indicated that he is subject to a non-compete clause for a certain period of time, even as networks like CNN and MSNBC reportedly have expressed interest in signing him.