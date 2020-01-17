Kat Dennings comedy Dollface and music period drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga have been renewed for second seasons by Hulu.

The streamer is bringing back both shows following their launches in the final quarter of 2019.

Hulu called Dollface was one of its “best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement” amongst Hulu Originals in 2019. The comedy series, which launched in November, follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young vibrant woman who is dealing with the aftermath of being dumped by her boyfriend. With a broken heart, Jules battles her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, with friendships she left behind and the new battle of dating post breakup.

Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star. The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who served as an executive producer alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade, Kat Dennings, Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is understood to have attracted new African American audiences to the streamer, a market that it had not previously tapped into in a major way.

Based on the influential hip-hop group, the Wu-Tang Clan, the series chronicles the history and formation behind the music group as they deal with the daily struggle of balancing their music career amidst the drug induced early 90’s. It stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

The series is created and written by Alex Tse and The RZA and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey. Wu-Tang: An American Saga is produced by Imagine Television Studios.