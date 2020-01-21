Dodgers Should Be Awarded 2017 & 2018 World Series Titles, L.A. City Council Says

As Major League Baseball reels amid the sign-stealing scandal that has tarnished the Houston Astros’ first World Series title in 2017, the Los Angeles City Council is going to bat for the home team. It passed a resolution today urging MLB to award that championship — and 2018’s — to the runner-up Dodgers.

Yasiel Puig watches the Astros celebrate their 2017 World Series title at Dodger Stadium. AP/Shutterstock

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred last week affirmed that the Astros used a camera to steal signs from opposing catchers during the 2017 season, which ended with a Game 7 victory over the Dodgers in the World Series. The Astros fired their manager and general manager over the scandal, and the Boston Red Sox — who beat the Dodgers the 2018 title — also fired their manager, who had been as Astros coach in 2017.

“Athletes that don’t cheat want to compete fairly and want to earn their title,” said Gilbert Cedillo, who introduced the resolution with fellow L.A. Councilman Paul Koretz and reps the district where Dodger Stadium sits. “What we’re looking at is what the record will reflect, and clearly cheaters should not be rewarded. We don’t want this to become to the new normal.”

The Dodgers were flummoxed in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. AP/Shutterstock

Added Koretz: “There have been scandals in the past over the century-plus that we’ve had Major League Baseball in this country. I’m not sure if we’ve had this documented an effort to steal two World Series, and we know the results. … I think that would be an appropriate payback.”

The councilmen noted that neither has been in touch with the Dodgers to see if the team would even want to be declared World Series champs. The resolution does not call for any legal action.

While MLB is likely to balk at the resolution, the sign-stealing scandal remains a hot topic as baseball prepares for spring training next month. The Astros were fined $5 million by MLB and stripped of their first- and second-round draft pick for the next two seasons.