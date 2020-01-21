Click to Skip Ad
Channel 5 Gets Access To Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle For Feature-Length Documentary

Disney+ European Launch Date Brought Forward, Pricing Revealed

The Disney+ European launch date has been brought forward by a week to March 24. The studio has also confirmed pricing of £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

The service will be available on that date in UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

The service carries content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Launch shows include The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, and the reboot of Lady and the Tramp.

Disney hasn’t given a reason for the date change. The European date was originally set for March 31.

In the U.S., Disney+ launched late last year priced $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a year. The studio said it clocked 10 million subscribers in its first day.

