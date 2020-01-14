Disney+ led all apps in the U.S. with more than 30 million downloads in the fourth quarter, according to a report released Tuesday by Sensor Tower.

The research firm, which specializes in mobile app insights, said Disney grossed more than $50 million from Disney+ downloads in the quarter. That tally was higher than the proceeds for established subscription players like HBO Now and Showtime. In fact, the revenue outpaced HBO Now’s biggest month, which came in the summer of 2017 when the seventh season of Game of Thrones arrived, the report said.

Data from Sensor Tower does not tell the whole story, however. It measures only the App Store and Google Play and does not include third-party Android stores or other distribution hubs like Roku or Amazon Channels.

Via Apple and Google, the 30 million-plus mobile downloads accounted for 34% of the market and exceeded the total downloads for Hulu and Amazon Prime Video in all of 2019. Even Netflix, which leads all streamers with just shy of 60 million U.S. subscribers and 158 million worldwide, grabbed only 11% share in the quarter, less than one-third the share of Disney+.

The launch of Disney+ helped expand the overall market, Sensor Tower found. Total app downloads rose more than 12% in the fourth quarter and nearly 5% for the full year compared with 2018.

Disney has not released any official data since November 13, when it said Disney+ had attracted 10 million sign-ups in its first 24 hours, aided by a $13 bundle with Hulu and early discounts off its full monthly $7 rate. The company said it will update investors and the public about the progress of Disney+ on its quarterly earnings calls, the next of which will be held on February 4.

On a global basis, notably, the 30 million-plus downloads for Disney+ weren’t enough to land it in the top 20 rankings of all apps. But the platform’s global rollout has only just begun. After launching in the U.S. and Canada on November 12, Disney+ also went live in Australia and New Zealand. In late March, it will debut in several Western European territories as well as the UK.