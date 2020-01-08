Disney Director Caterina Gonnelli Joins Xilam Animation, Producer Of Netflix Animation ‘Oggy Oggy’

Caterina Gonnelli, the director of acquisitions and coproductions for Disney Channels EMEA, is joining Xilam Animation, the French animation studio behind Netflix series Oggy Oggy.

Gonnelli will become Xilam’s executive vice president of content on January 13 after more than eight years at Disney, where she worked across Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior, and was based in Paris.

Xilam CEO Marc du Pontavice said: “Caterina has built a very strong profile over the years from development to production, from acquisition to programming, at one of the world’s most prominent kids’ studios. Such invaluable expertise will boost Xilam’s response to a very fast-growing market towards premium kids’ content.”

Gonnelli added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Marc and the team at this exciting time of growth as the company gears up for major new series launches, including Oggy Oggy for Netflix, and to continue shaping the company’s vision and content offering.”

Netflix commissioned Oggy Oggy in October last year and the show is a CGI remake of 21-year-old kids cartoon Oggy And The Cockroaches.