Discovery To Launch Lifestyle Channel HGTV In 12 European Countries

Discovery is planning to launch its lifestyle channel HGTV in Italy and 11 central European countries in the first quarter of 2020.

HGTV will go live in Italy as a free-to-air channel on February 2, while it will be a pay-TV proposition in 11 other European countries — including Romania, Hungary and Serbia — in Q1, increasing its reach to more than 100M people across EMEA.

The station, which houses shows like Fixer Upper and House Hunters, has already launched in Germany and South Africa, while in the UK it will replace existing channel Home on 21 January.

Kasia Kieli, president and managing director of Discovery EMEA, said: “It’s great to be launching HGTV in Italy and across Central Europe including Romania, Hungary and Serbia. It is a fantastic flagship brand providing a dedicated destination for fans who love home and restoration shows. HGTV also provides a unique opportunity for commercial partners and advertisers to connect with this key audience group. We will be announcing further launches over the coming months. ”