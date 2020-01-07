Discovery And HGTV Invest In Casaza, Property Brothers’ Online Shopping Business

Discovery and HGTV have taken a stake in Casaza, an online design platform founded in 2018 by Drew and Jonathan Scott, better known as the Property Brothers.

Terms were not revealed for the investment. The Scotts have built a robust multi-media business, with their signature reality show at the center of it. Other elements include a production company behind a handful of HGTV series, a mobile game and a magazine published by Meredith whose first issue will appear on Friday.

In December, HGTV signed the Scotts to a talent deal extension through 2022. Along with the Casaza investment, the parties have formed a commercial relationship that will provide promotional consideration to Casaza. In addition, Casaza.com will feature collections from designers, including the Scotts, with appeal to fans of HGTV.

“We started Casaza to make shopping for premium items for your home a fun, content-driven experience,” Drew Scott said in the official announcement. “We’re absolutely thrilled that our long-standing partner, Discovery, has joined our Casaza family to help make good on our goals and expand our reach.” Jonathan Scott added, “Discovery’s commitment to providing quality and aspirational content aligns perfectly with our mission to bring home design dreaming to life for even more people.”

Jon Sichel, GM of content acquisitions and operations, called the Scotts “proven tastemakers and experts with a special talent for identifying exactly what their fans will love.” He described the investment as “an exciting collaboration and opportunity to further stretch both brands in new directions.”