Deadline’s DGA Awards Live Blog

The Directors Guild’s 72nd annual DGA Awards are underway Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the next major guild to weigh in this awards season as the Oscars begin to really loom now a mere three weeks away. The DGAs carry much weight along the Oscar trail; only seven times since the award’s inception in 1949 has the guild’s winner in the marquee Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film category differed from the eventual Oscar Directing winner. That held true last year, when Alfonso Cuarón won for Roma (he’s here tonight as a presenter).

This year, there’s another international pic in the mix: Bong Joon-Ho’s Korean-language Parasite, with Bong staking his claim already with Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice wins along with his Oscar nomination (the pic has six Oscar noms overall). A win tonight of course will boost any victorious director and their films into a frontrunner position — PGA winner Sam Mendes for 1917, Globe winner Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Martin Scorsese for The Irishman. The wildcard? Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit, who is nommed tonight but not in the Oscar race (Todd Phillips for Joker took that spot). A win for him would really make it a free-for-all going forward.

Related Story DGA Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Another interesting race is the First Time Feature Film category among the 12 competitive awards to be handed out tonight in the ceremony hosted for a second year in a row by Judd Apatow. Like the Oscars, no female directors were nominated in the top category but three are here: Mati Diop for Atlantics, Alma Har’el for Honey Boy and Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim. They compete against Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz for The Peanut Butter Falcon and Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

On the TV side, Barry and Succession, both winners a year ago in Comedy and Drama, are back via Bill Hader and Mark Mylod, respectively.

Follow along in our live blog as we cover the show.