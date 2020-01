DGA Film Nominations: Tarantino, Scorsese, Mendes, Bong & Waititi Eye Top Prize

Annnd … action! The Directors Guild has raised the curtain on the film nominees for its 72nd annual DGA Awards.

Vying for the marquee Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film prize are Bong Joon Ho (Parasite); newly minted Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes (1917); Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood); Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit).

“In a year full of excellent films, DGA members have chosen an extraordinary group of filmmakers to nominate for this year’s Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film Award,” Directors Guild President Thomas Schlamme said. “These directors represent the highest standard of filmmaking, and their films are a testament to innovative storytelling, artistic achievement, and the passion that filmmakers share with their audiences. Being nominated by their peers is what makes this award particularly meaningful for directors, and I congratulate all of the nominees for their outstanding work.”

Meanwhile, the rookies vying for the DGA’s First-Time Feature Director award are Mati Diop (Atlantics), Alma Ha’rel (Honey Boy), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Tyler Nilson & Mike Schwartz (The Peanut Butter Falcon) and Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco).

The winners in all categories, along with the TV nominees revealed Monday and the others to be announced Friday, will be honored January 25 in a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles.

Here is full list of film nominations for the 72nd DGA Awards:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2019

BONG JOON HO

Parasite

(Neon)

SAM MENDES

1917

(Universal Pictures)

MARTIN SCORSESE

The Irishman

(Netflix)

QUENTIN TARANTINO

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

(Columbia Pictures)

TAIKA WAITITI

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2019

MATI DIOP

Atlantics

(Netflix)

ALMA HAR’EL

Honey Boy

(Amazon Studios)

MELINA MATSOUKAS

Queen & Slim

(Universal Pictures)

TYLER NILSON & MICHAEL SCHWARTZ

The Peanut Butter Falcon

(Roadside Attractions)

JOE TALBOT

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

(A24 Films)

