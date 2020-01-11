DGA Awards TV Series Nominations: ‘Thrones’, ‘Watchmen’, ‘Succession’, ‘Mrs. Maisel’ ‘Veep’ & ‘Barry’

The Directors Guild of America is out with its DGA Awards nominations for TV series after a false start earlier this week. The shows whose helmers will be vying for the hardware are Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Succession, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Veep.

See the full list of noms revealed today below.

The DGA had been slated to announce all of its TV nominations earlier this week, but instead it revealed only the TV Movie/Limited Series, Documentary, Variety/Talk/News/Sports and Commercials nominees on Monday. It blamed the delay on “a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process.”

The guild had announced last week that Jill Soloway — a previous DGA Award winner for her work on Transparent — was left off the ballot because of an internal DGA error. “We regret to inform you that the following entry was inadvertently omitted from the Comedy Series ballot: #165a. Transparent Musicale Finale, Jill Soloway,” the DGA wrote in an email to members.

Winners in all categories, including the feature film nominees that were announced Tuesday, will be revealed January 25 in a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles.

Here are the DGA Awards nominations for television that were revealed today:

DRAMATIC SERIES

NICOLE KASSELL

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (HBO)

Ms. Kassell’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Keri Bruno

Second Assistant Directors: Lisa Zugschwerdt, Ben White

Second Second Assistant Director: Jessie Sasser White

MARK MYLOD

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

Mr. Mylod’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Gabrielle Mahon

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

DAVID NUTTER

Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK

Game of Thrones, “The Long Night” (HBO)

STEPHEN WILLIAMS

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Mr. Williams’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell

Second Assistant Director: Ben White

COMEDY SERIES

DAN ATTIAS

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)

Mr. Attias’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine (Oklahoma Unit)

First Assistant Directors: Jesse Nye, Steve Love (Oklahoma Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Natasha Rivera, Jason Inman (Oklahoma Unit)

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason

BILL HADER

Barry, “ronny/lily” (HBO)

Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers

First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop

Second Assistant Director: Kevin Zelman

Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas

Additional Second Assistant Director: Mikaela Mathern

DAVID MANDEL

Veep, “Veep” (HBO)

Mr. Mandel’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Emily Hogan

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ismael Jimenez, Chalis Romero

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Phil Banks, Zach Davenport, Alexis Dvorak, Phil Goodrich, Christina Lee, Emily Neumann

AMY SHERMAN PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Ms. Sherman Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Luca Waldman

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason,

DANIEL PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)

Mr. Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Jesse Nye

Second Assistant Director: Natasha Rivera

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

JAMES BURROWS (‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ – Directed by)

ANDY FISHER (‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ – Directed by)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Martin Pasetta Jr., Sara Niimi

Stage Managers: John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Harvey Levine, Doug Tobin, Richard Silva, Jenny Nolan Bailey

SPIKE JONZE

Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix)

Mr. Jonze’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Chad Richard Nicholson

Stage Manager: Tate Nova

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Myriam Leger

Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

LINDA MENDOZA

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:

Stage Manager: Arthur Lewis

GLENN WEISS

The 91st Annual Academy Awards (ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team: