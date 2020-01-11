DGA Awards TV Series Nominations: ‘Thrones’, ‘Watchmen’, ‘Succession’, ‘Mrs. Maisel’ ‘Veep’ & ‘Barry’

The Directors Guild of America is out with its DGA Awards nominations for TV series after a false start earlier this week. The shows whose helmers will be vying for the hardware are Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Succession, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Veep.
See the full list of noms revealed today below.
The DGA had been slated to announce all of its TV nominations earlier this week, but instead it revealed only the TV Movie/Limited Series, Documentary, Variety/Talk/News/Sports and Commercials nominees on Monday. It blamed the delay on “a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process.”
The guild had announced last week that Jill Soloway — a previous DGA Award winner for her work on Transparent — was left off the ballot because of an internal DGA error. “We regret to inform you that the following entry was inadvertently omitted from the Comedy Series ballot: #165a. Transparent Musicale Finale, Jill Soloway,” the DGA wrote in an email to members.
Winners in all categories, including the feature film nominees that were announced Tuesday, will be revealed January 25 in a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles.
Here are the DGA Awards nominations for television that were revealed today:
DRAMATIC SERIES
NICOLE KASSELL
Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (HBO)
Ms. Kassell’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti
- First Assistant Director: Keri Bruno
- Second Assistant Directors: Lisa Zugschwerdt, Ben White
- Second Second Assistant Director: Jessie Sasser White
MARK MYLOD
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)
Mr. Mylod’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Gabrielle Mahon
- First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
- Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas
- Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte
DAVID NUTTER
Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)
MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK
Game of Thrones, “The Long Night” (HBO)
STEPHEN WILLIAMS
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)
Mr. Williams’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti
- First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell
- Second Assistant Director: Ben White
COMEDY SERIES
DAN ATTIAS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)
Mr. Attias’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine (Oklahoma Unit)
- First Assistant Directors: Jesse Nye, Steve Love (Oklahoma Unit)
- Second Assistant Directors: Natasha Rivera, Jason Inman (Oklahoma Unit)
- Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker
- Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major
- Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason
BILL HADER
Barry, “ronny/lily” (HBO)
Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers
- First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop
- Second Assistant Director: Kevin Zelman
- Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas
- Additional Second Assistant Director: Mikaela Mathern
DAVID MANDEL
Veep, “Veep” (HBO)
Mr. Mandel’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: David Hyman
- First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg
- Second Assistant Director: Emily Hogan
- Second Second Assistant Directors: Ismael Jimenez, Chalis Romero
- Additional Second Assistant Directors: Phil Banks, Zach Davenport, Alexis Dvorak, Phil Goodrich, Christina Lee, Emily Neumann
AMY SHERMAN PALLADINO
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)
Ms. Sherman Palladino’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine
- First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
- Second Assistant Director: Luca Waldman
- Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker
- Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major
- Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason,
DANIEL PALLADINO
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)
Mr. Palladino’s Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert
- First Assistant Director: Jesse Nye
- Second Assistant Director: Natasha Rivera
- Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker
- Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major
- Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
JAMES BURROWS (‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ – Directed by)
ANDY FISHER (‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ – Directed by)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)
Directorial Team:
- Associate Directors: Martin Pasetta Jr., Sara Niimi
- Stage Managers: John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Harvey Levine, Doug Tobin, Richard Silva, Jenny Nolan Bailey
SPIKE JONZE
Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix)
Mr. Jonze’s Directorial Team:
- Associate Director: Chad Richard Nicholson
- Stage Manager: Tate Nova
STAN LATHAN
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:
- Associate Director: Myriam Leger
- Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg
LINDA MENDOZA
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:
- Stage Manager: Arthur Lewis
GLENN WEISS
The 91st Annual Academy Awards (ABC)
Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:
- Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Sara Niimi, Michael Polito
- Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Doug Fogel, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel‑Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog
