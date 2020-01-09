As part of his overall deal with FX Productions, Ex Machina and Annihilation filmmaker Alex Garland is looking to continue his work with the network on another TV series following his upcoming spring series Devs.

Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno in ‘Devs’ FX

“The next thing I’m going to try to do is another television show with FX. I’m in the process of writing it. I’ve written the first episode and am halfway through the second episode. They (FX) haven’t seen anything. When I deliver it, and if they want to make it, then that’s where we’ll be,” Garland told Deadline today at TCA.

While Devs feels like it’s in the extended universe of Garland’s man-vs.-technology near-future universe of Ex Machina, the next TV series he’s writing won’t be set in the sci-fi realm.

“It’s about civil obedience and it’s in the here and now,” says Garland.

After Alicia Vikander’s android Ava ran away to freedom at the end of Ex Machina, has Garland ever thought of a follow-up? Yes, but he backed off on developing one as the VFX Oscar winning movie, which also earned him an original screenplay nom, “is a jewel.”

Devs follows a computer engineer who investigates the secretive development division in her company, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend. The series is planned to be a key one that’s a part of FX’s extension into Hulu, set to air its first two episodes on the streaming service on March 5 before the linear network.

During today’s panel with the cast of Devs, Garland expounded on the themes in his work which dote on technological fears.

Said Garland, “I’m worried about the future. I’m not a pessimist, but an optimist. I do think it’s very clearly the case that technology and technological advances are happening at a rate that we are not able to keep up with. It’s not the first time it’s happened, but I think of the period of time when every society around the world rejected monarchies, and decided to have prime ministers and presidents.” This created a system of checks and balances to keep power in check, per Garland.

“Technology doesn’t have checks and balances; it’s not a good thing,” says Garland calling out social media as an example.

“With the election, Twitter and the way information gets disseminated in a distorted way…it’s causing problem situations around the world.”