‘Deputy’ & ‘Last Man Standing’ Premieres Fuel Fox Ratings; ABC’s ‘What Is Jeopardy?’ Tops Viewers

UPDATED: In the special-ordered by Fox “fast official” national ratings, Last Man Standing was adjusted up to a 1.0 adults 18-49 Live+Same Day rating, taking the No. 1 spot for the night in the demo outright; the Deputy debut also went up a tenth to a 0.8.

PREVIOUS 9:30 AM: Fox returned to original programming Thursday with the Season 8 premiere of Last Man Standing and the debut of its midseason drama Deputy, with both giving the network the top spot in broadcast primetime ratings on a slow post-holiday Thursday. Meanwhile, ABC’s special What Is Jeopardy? featuring a candid interview with host Alex Trebek was the night’s most-watched show.

Last Man Standing (0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.19 million viewers) tied with What Is Jeopardy? (0.9, 7.81M) for the top demo spot Thursday. The Tim Allen-led sitcom was even in the demo with last season’s finale and up in viewers.

Related Story Ailing 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Reveals How He'll Say Goodbye To Viewers

That led in to Deputy (0.7, 4.65M), which grew a tenth from last season’s bow of The Orville in the same time slot and gained 64% in viewers. Compared with last season’s midseason premiere of the short-lived Proven Innocent, the Stephen Dorff-toplined drama grew by two tenths and 1.5 million viewers.

The duo gave Fox its first primetime demo win on a Thursday since June and its most watched Thursday with scripted programming in over four years, though it should be noted that the network faced atypical competition, with the other broadcasters airing specials or repeats.

ABC was the most-watched network last night with What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show, featuring GMA‘s Michael Strahan’s interview with Trebek and his wife Jean about his cancer fight. That led into the network’s two-hour finale of The Great American Baking Show – Holiday Edition (0.6, 3.55M).

The rest of the night featured repeat programming on the broadcast nets except for NBC’s special The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (0.3, 1.68M).