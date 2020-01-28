‘Deputy’ Casts Jenny Gago; Sarah Yarkin Joins ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’

Jenny Gago (Southland) is set for a recurring role on Fox series Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, from Entertainment One and Fox Entertainment. Written by Will Beall and directed by David Ayer, Deputy is a cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Dorff) who’s more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. Gago will play the role of Anjelica Reyes, a smart, wise, loving woman who is the mother to Paula (Yara Martinez). Gago is known for her film roles in Mi Familia, Coach Carter, Blood In Blood Out and Nurse Betty. Her TV credits include TNT’s Southland and ABC comedy Freddie. She is co-managed by Karen Forman and Bill Rogin.

Sarah Yarkin (Single Parents) has booked a recurring role on Freeform’s Motherland: Fort Salem, from Claws creator Eliot Laurence and executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution nearly 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women – played by Williams, Taylor Hickson and Jessica Sutton — from basic training in combat magic into early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world—but with supernatural tactics and weapons. Yarkin will play Libba Swythe, a coldly upper-class, athletic, ruthlessly ambitious young woman who has an old grudge against Abigail. Yarkin’s recent TV credits include a recurring role on Single Parents and guest role on American Horror Story. She’s repped by Grandview and Abrams Artists Agency.