Democratic Debate Viewership Rises, But Still Far Off From Ratings Highs In 2020 Cycle

CNN’s coverage of the Democratic presidential debate drew an estimated 7.3 million viewers, according to early numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

That’s a slight uptick from the the 6.17 million who watched the debate in December, sponsored by PBS and Politico, and the 6.5 million who watched November’s event, hosted by MSNBC.

But the debate numbers are a big drop from those held earlier in the cycle. The first Democratic debate, held in June, drew 18.1 million viewers. That event was sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo. This was CNN’s third debate this cycle: The first, in July, drew 8.2 million viewers on the first night and 10.1 million viewers on the second. Its October debate drew 8.3 million viewers.

CNN sponsored the debate along with the Des Moines Register. The event was the final debate before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

Among adults 25-54, the debate drew 2.1 million viewers. The peak viewership time of the debate was from 9:30 PM to 9:45 PM, when almost 8 million tuned in, according to CNN.

CNN also said that its live stream of the debate drew 4 million live starts on its platforms and was its biggest debate ever for digital streaming.

During the time period of the debate, from 9 to 11:15 PM ET, Fox News drew 3.1 million viewers and MSNBC had 1.7 million. Fox News topped the hour before the debate, as Tucker Carlson Tonight drew 3.3 million viewers, compared to 1.76 million for MSNBC and 1.65 million for CNN.

The debate was moderated by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip and Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief political correspondent of The Des Moines Register.