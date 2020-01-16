‘Demimonde’: J.J. Abrams Meeting With Potential Showrunners For His HBO Series

It was two years ago when HBO landed J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi drama spec Demimonde with a series order. In summer 2018, Jerusalem creator Bash Doran was brought in as showrunner. He exited a year later, with the project on hold since then while Abrams was wrapping post-production and doing a promotional tour for his latest movie, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Now that the movie is out (and just crossed the $1 billion boxoffice mark), Abrams is expected to focus his attention on projects under his giant new WarnerMedia deal, including Demimonde.

“He is now back from a galaxy far, far away and is starting to talk to people he wants to collaborate with,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA about the status of the series.

Demimonde, an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama, marks the first series solely created by Abrams since the 2001 ABC drama Alias. It comes from Warner Bros. TV where Abrams’ Bad Robot Prods. Abrams is executive producing with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson.

Demimonde is Bad Robot’s third series on HBO, joining Westworld and the upcoming Lovecraft Country.