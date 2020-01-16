Demi Lovato Scores Super Bowl Gig: She’ll Sing The National Anthem

Demi Lovato, the multi-platinum singer and songwriter, will sing the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, the NFL and Fox announced today.

The pregame show, including the Anthem, will be broadcast live worldwide. Christine Sun Kim will sign the Anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

Lovato joins such previous Super Bowl Anthem singers as last year’s Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.

The Grammy-nominated singer’s 2015 single “Cool for the Summer” hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL Network Production and exec produced by Ricky Kirshner.