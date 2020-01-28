‘Delilah’ Comedy Pilot Starring Jessica Rothe Not Going Forward At HBO Max, Shopped By Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming platform has opted not to proceed with Delilah, its half-hour comedy starring Jessica Rothe from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

Kapital is shopping the pilot — which co-stars Casey Wilson, Nat Faxon, Nicole Byer and Michael McKean — to other networks and streamers.

Delilah originated as a script Aisling Bea and Horgan wrote for Channel 4 in the UK where it did not go beyond the script stage. Kirker Butler was brought in by Kapitall to rewrite the project for the U.S. Rothe was approached about starring in the comedy, which landed at HBO Max in a competitive situation.

In Delilah, after a life-changing event, Delilah’s (Rothe) first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger — who may or may not be her real father — and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track? The answer is, quite a bit.

Butler executive produces alongside Merman’s Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford, Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Rothe and Bea.

Longtime collaborators Horgan and Kaplan recently saw their animated comedy presentation Housebroken get a series order by Fox.