Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor To Star In ‘The Intern’ Remake From Warner Bros & India’s Azure

Mumbai-based Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros India are teaming to jointly produce a Hindi-language remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 comedy/drama The Intern. Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will take on the roles originally played by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Padukone and Sunir Kheterpal will produce under their respective banners, Ka Productions and Azure. A 2021 release is planned.

The Intern, which grossed $195M worldwide, including $119M from offshore, centers on a 70-year-old widower who discovers retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Seizing an opportunity to get back in the game, he becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site.

The project is a part of the strategic partnership between Warner Bros and Azure Entertainment to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the WB library. Also on deck for the partners is a Hindi adaptation of Infernal Affairs on which Martin Scorsese’s Oscar winning The Departed was based.

Padukone most recently starred in the drama Chhapaak which was also her producing debut. Her credits include such hits as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express. She also had a key role in 2017 Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. She calls The Intern, “a story that I believe is very relevant to the present day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy/drama and this story fits in seamlessly.”

Kapoor is a Bollywood veteran who previously appeared with Padukone in 2009’s Love Aaj Kal. He agrees The Intern is “a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully.”

India, where box office leans heavily local, is a strong market for remakes of U.S. movies. We can expect more attention paid to the market going forward.