‘Debris’ Sci-fi Drama From J.H. Wyman & Legendary Gets NBC Pilot Order

After two straight-to series orders on the comedy side to Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s Mayor half-hour starring Ted Danson and Dwayne Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan’s Young Rock, NBC has given its first drama greenlight this cycle, handing a pilot pickup to Debris.

The sci-fi drama hails from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman and Legendary Television.

Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men In Black. In it, two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Wyman executive produces through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs.

Debris has been one of several buzzed about early NBC drama scripts, several of them in the high-concept/sci-fi genre. Others that are being talked about include Echo, La Brea as well as the romantic Adam and Eva and the Robert Langdon project, which has a production commitment.

Before creating and executive producing Fox’s Almost Human, Wyman also created and exec produced Keen Eddie and executive produced Fringe.