Dean Norris To Co-Star In ‘United States Of Al’ CBS Comedy Pilot From Chuck Lorre

EXCLUSIVE: Claws co-star Dean Norris is set as a series regular opposite Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in The United States Of Al, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from The Big Bang Theory co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre, fellow Big Bang executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, TV personality and scholar of religious studies Reza Aslan and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Goetsch and Ferrari, The United States of Al is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Norris will play Art, a veteran whose son, Riley (Young), a former Marine, and daughter Lizzie (TBD), still live with him. Art understands the close bond Riley shares with Al (Kalyan), his Afghan translator, and warmly welcomes Al into his home.

Goetsch and Ferrari executive produce with Lorre, Aslan and Mahyad Tousi. Warner Bros. Television produces with Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

The United States of Al role reunites Norris with CBS and The Big Bang Theory team following his memorable recurring role as Colonel Richard Williams during Season 10 of the long-running comedy series. It marked his first major stint on a multi-camera comedy. At CBS he also starred in summer drama series Under the Dome.

Breaking Bad alum Norris is currently a series regular on dramedy Claws, which is heading into its fourth and final season on TNT. The series is also produced by Warner Bros, the studio behind Big Bang and United States Of Al.

Norris is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.