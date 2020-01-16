‘Deadwater Fell’: AMC Streamer Acorn TV Snaps Up U.S. Rights To David Tennant Drama

AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV has acquired the North American rights to Channel 4’s David Tennant drama Deadwater Fell from Endemol Shine International.

Acorn will premiere the four-part drama — which is made by Tin Star producer Kudos — in April this year, general manager Matthew Graham announced at the winter Television Critics Association tour.

Created and written by Daisy Coulam (Grantchester), Deadwater Fell centers on a Scottish community that is torn apart by mistrust and suspicion when a happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust. Tennant, the Good Omens and Doctor Who actor, becomes a prime suspect in the investigation.

Don Klees, senior vice president of programming for Acorn TV, said: “Featuring an incredible ensemble cast led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, Deadwater Fell is an excellent addition to our Acorn TV Original lineup with its beautiful Scottish setting and a gripping script.”

Tennant, Coulam, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd (Humans) and Karen Wilson (Utopia) executive produced the show, while Caroline Levy (Beecham House) was the producer.