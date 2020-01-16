Click to Skip Ad
‘Deadwater Fell’: AMC Streamer Acorn TV Snaps Up U.S. Rights To David Tennant Drama

Deadwater Fell
Channel 4

AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV has acquired the North American rights to Channel 4’s David Tennant drama Deadwater Fell from Endemol Shine International.

Acorn will premiere the four-part drama — which is made by Tin Star producer Kudos — in April this year, general manager Matthew Graham announced at the winter Television Critics Association tour.

Created and written by Daisy Coulam (Grantchester), Deadwater Fell centers on a Scottish community that is torn apart by mistrust and suspicion when a happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust. Tennant, the Good Omens and Doctor Who actor, becomes a prime suspect in the investigation.

Don Klees, senior vice president of programming for Acorn TV, said: “Featuring an incredible ensemble cast led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, Deadwater Fell is an excellent addition to our Acorn TV Original lineup with its beautiful Scottish setting and a gripping script.”

Tennant, Coulam, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd (Humans) and Karen Wilson (Utopia) executive produced the show, while Caroline Levy (Beecham House) was the producer.

