Deadline Studio at Sundance 2020 – Day 4 – Steven Yeun, Dee Rees, Kyle Maclachlan & More

69 View All

Deadline’s studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off Day 4 at Hotel Park City by hosting fest-goers such as Steven Yeun of Minari, director Dee Rees of The Last Thing He Wanted, Kyle Maclachlan of Tesla and many more. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2020.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Hyundai. Special thanks to sponsor Soia & Kyo, and partners West Elm & Calii Love.

