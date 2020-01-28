Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Oscars: Inside The Academy Award Nominees Luncheon Where Everyone Is A Winner

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Deadline Studio at Sundance 2020 – Day 2 – Will Ferrell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glenn Close & More

Michael Buckner/Deadline

Deadline’s studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off Day 2 at Hotel Park City by hosting fest-goers such as Will Ferrell of Downhill, Lin-Manuel Miranda of Siempre, Glenn Close of Four Good Days and many more. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2020.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Hyundai. Special thanks to sponsor Soia & Kyo, and partners West Elm & Calii Love.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad