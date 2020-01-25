Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Is Trump’s Space Force Logo A Thinly Cloaked ‘Star Trek’ Rip-Off?

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Deadline Studio at Sundance 2020 – Day 1 – Aubrey Plaza, Ron Howard, Sasheer Zamata & More

59 View All

Deadline’s studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off Day 1 at Hotel Park City by hosting fest-goers such as Aubrey Plaza of Black Bear, Ron Howard of Rebuilding Paradise, Sasheer Zamata of Spree and many more. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2019.

The Deadline Studio is presented by Hyundai. Special thanks to sponsor Soia & Kyo, and partners West Elm & Calii Love.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad