‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Adds Joanna Vanderham As Season 5 Villain

Joanna Vanderham (Warrior, Man in an Orange Shirt) is set to play a recurring role as one of the “big bads” for Season 5 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the time-traveling superhero series that returns Jan. 21 with its season premiere on The CW.

No word yet on the name of the character but it’s a villain described as “a ruthless killing machine with daggers made of bones. Wherever she goes, death follows.”

Producers note that Vanderham’s character has history that ties her to the past of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), the British shapeshifter who joined the Waverider crew in Season 4 to avoid banishment in hell.

“When [Vanderham’s character] arrives on the Waverider, Charlie — and the Legends — will never be the same.”

Related Story 'Arrow' Spinoff: New Details For CW's Backdoor Pilot Revealed

The Season 5 ensemble of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is led by Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/The Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/HeatWave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Ramona Young as Mona Yu, Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer, and Sarah Schechter.

Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu are the show runners for the fifth season of the DC Comics adaptation, which is part of the so-called Arrowverse, the overarching superhero screen mythology that connects four of The CW’s DC-based series: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

A fifth DC series, Black Lightning, had operated in a separate and independent continuity since its 2018 premiere but that changed when the just-concluded annual Arrowverse crossover event included an appearance by title star Cress Williams.