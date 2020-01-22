David Osper Dies: ‘Road Rules’ & ‘Ancient Aliens’ Producer Was 47

David Valentine Osper, a longtime executive producer and showrunner for MTV, VH1 and History, has died. He was 47.

Opser died December 30 of cancer in Los Angeles.

Most recently serving as VP Unscripted Development at MTV, his roster of producing and exec producing credits stretches from the early 2000s to last yea. It includes signature cable series Road Rules and Ancient Aliens, along with Love Lounge, Music Behind Bars, Homewrecker, Storage Hunters, Buckwild and True Life.

Before launching his entertainment industry career, Osper worked as a video game designer for Activision and elsewhere.

Osper is survived by his parents, Sharon and George, and siblings Carrie and Jason. A public memorial service will be held at the Marina del Rey (CA) Hotel at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26. Contributions may be made to a fund in his name at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

