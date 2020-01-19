David Olney Dies: Proflic Musician, Composer, Cinematographer Was 71, Passed On Stage

“David Olney, a beautiful man, a legend, a songwriting poet died last night,” Rigby said. “I was sitting next to him in the round, had been so honored and looking forward to getting to trade songs with him and Scott Miller. Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized, and shut his eyes. He was very still, sitting upright with his guitar on, wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful rust suede jacket we laughed about because it was raining like hell outside the boathouse where we were playing- I just want the picture to be as graceful and dignified as it was, because it at first looked like he was just taking a moment.

“Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say we needed to revive him. Doctors in the audience and 30A folks were all working so hard to get him to come to. It’s hard to post about this because I can’t really believe he’s gone. I am so sorry for his wife and family and friends and all the people who loved him and his music. Even those who never heard of him. We all lost someone important last night.”

Olney attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hilll, but did not graduate. He began working with Bland Simpson’s band in 1971, recording one album before moving to Nashville in 1973. There he formed his band, The -Rays, who recorded two albums for Rounder Records and appeared on Austin City Limits.